Ishant Sharma Becomes 2nd Indian Pacer to Play 100 Tests

Ishant Sharma has become the second Indian fast bowler to play 100 Test matches when he took the field against England in Ahmedabad. The only other pacer from India to have played 100 Tests is the great Kapil Dev (131). In the second Test at Chennai, he claimed his 300th Test wicket.

Ishant began the day with a wicket in the third over when he had Dom Sibley caught in the slips by Rohit Sharma for 0.

Overall, Ishant becomes the 70th cricketer to appear in 100 Tests and he was presented with a special cap and a memento by the President of India.