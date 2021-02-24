Former Cricketers Congratulate Ishant on 100th Test Appearance
From Sachin to Raina, cricket’s leading figures wasted no time to hail Ishant on his historic landmark.
When Ishant Sharma trapped England’s Dan Lawrence lbw during the first test in Chennai, he joined an exclusive 300+ wickets club of Indian bowler which includes legendary names like Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev, Ashwin Ravichandran, Harbhajan Singh, and Zaheer Khan.
Today, he is set to join India’s elite 100-test club when India plays England in the historic third test at the Motera Cricket Stadium, the largest cricket stadium in the world. Ishant Sharma became the 3rd bowler in the country to achieve the 100-test club milestone joining the ranks of Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev and Harbhajan Singh.
From Sachin Tendulkar to Suresh Raina, cricket’s leading figures wasted no time to hail Ishant on his historic landmark:
Overall, Ishant becomes the 70th cricketer to appear in 100 Tests and he was presented with a special cap and a memento by the President of India.
