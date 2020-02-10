Pakistan Crush Bangladesh by an Innings and 44 Runs in First Test

Despite Naseem being unavailable to bowl on Monday with rib pain, Pakistan mopped up the last four wickets in 90 minutes, inflicting their 10th defeat on Bangladesh in 11 matches with the other match ending in a draw.

Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque started the day confidently, square-driving paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi for his fifth boundary in the first over, but then fell leg-before in the same over for 41.