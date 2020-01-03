Pakistan’s Centrally Contracted Players to Undergo Fitness Tests

Pakistan's centrally contracted players, including Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shaheen Afridi will undergo fitness tests on 6 and 7 January, the country's cricket board (PCB) said on Friday.

The two-day testing will be held under the tutelage of Pakistan cricket team's strength and conditioning coach Yasir Malik at the National Cricket Academy.

"All the available centrally contracted players will attend the two-day testing, which is aligned to their contracts," Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a media release.

"Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir and Shadab Khan, who will be occupied with their commitments in the Bangladesh Premier League, will undergo the tests on 20 and 21 January," it further added.