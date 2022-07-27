Paddy Upton Rejoins Team India as Mental Conditioning Coach

"Yes, Paddy will be joining the ODI team from Wednesday's third game against the West Indies and will continue till the end of the T20 World Cup in Australia. It is a short-term arrangement for a period of four months," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Upton was first roped in by former India coach Gary Kirsten, when he took charge of the senior national team in 2008 and they forged a successful partnership till 2011.

Upton, since then has been associated with various IPL teams and has worked with Dravid at Rajasthan Royals.