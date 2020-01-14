NZ Fan Who Racially Abused Jofra Archer Banned for 2 Years

“We want to thank the New Zealand Police for their efforts in identifying the person responsible, and for making it clear that this type of behavior will not be minimized," he added.

Crummy said NZC would not identify the man or release information that could lead to his identification.

Archer, who is black, complained on Twitter of having been racially abused during the final day of the first cricket test in November. Police used security camera footage and witness reports to identify the person responsible.