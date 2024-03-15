‘Not Possible To Be Without Virat at the T20 World Cup,’ Says Kris Srikkanth

Former India captain and ex-chairman of selection committee Kris Srikkanth has vehemently defended Virat Kohli's place in the Indian T20 World Cup squad, dismissing rumors suggesting otherwise.

In January, Virat Kohli made his T20 comeback against Afghanistan in a three-match series where he scored 29 & 0 in two matches after not playing the game's shortest format at the highest level since the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee signaled their intent to include Kohli and Rohit Sharma again in the T20I lineup, indicating their desire to do so for the T20 World Cup.

Srikkanth emphasized Kohli's pivotal role in the team's success, highlighting his exceptional performance in the previous T20 World Cup where he was instrumental in leading India to the semi-finals.