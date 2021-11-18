No Racial Connotation In The Naming of My Dog: Former England Cricketer Hales

In his statement, Hales said, "I entirely respect and have huge sympathy for both the stance Azeem Rafiq has taken and what he has had to endure. His evidence was harrowing."

"There is no place for racism or discrimination of any kind in cricket and I will gladly co-operate with any investigation the game's authorities choose to hold."

Neither I nor my representatives will be making any further comment on the matter."

However, Yorkshire made no official comment on Wednesday but Rafiq said that Yorkshire cannot move forwards until head coach Andrew Gale and director of cricket Martyn Moxon have left the club.