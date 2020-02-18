‘No DRS’ in Ranji Quarters Won’t Affect Umpiring Standards: Karim

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had promised the use of the Decision Review System (DRS) in the knockout stages of the Ranji Trophy. But even as the premier domestic tournament enters the business end, it has come to the fore that the technology will not be used in the quarter-final matches that start from Thursday.

But GM Cricket Operations Saba Karim is confident that not using the DRS will not affect the umpiring standards in the crucial stage of the tournament. Speaking to IANS, Karim said that uniformity was a key when using technology and that is why it will now be used in the semi-finals.