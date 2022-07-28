ICC CEO Geoff Allardice Believes There Is No Decline in Interest for ODIs

"Countries in their next FTPs (2023-27) are still incorporating a healthy number of ODIs so in FTP, you won't see any significant change to the number of ODIs or proportion of ODIs being played,' Allardice made it clear that the situation isn't as alarming as one is making it sound.

"About relevance of ODIs, we talked about structure of the game and the way they are incorporated in Future Tours and Programmes (FTP)," Allardice told media persons in a virtual conference.

"Countries and fans in different countries have different preferences with regards to formats. I think at this stage there were some discussions not specifically about ODIs but mix of formats within the calender,' the ICC Chief Executive said.