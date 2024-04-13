Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee Smashes 6 Sixes in an Over, Joins Yuvraj & Pollard

Nepal batter Dipendra Singh Airee smashed six sixes in an over during his team’s match against Qatar at the ACC Men’s Premier Cup, in Oman’s Al Amarat on Saturday (13 April). With this feat, he became only the third batter to hit six consecutive sixes in an over in a men’s T20I match, joining Yuvraj Singh and Kieron Pollard on the elite list.

Nepal, who will be featuring in this year’s T20 World Cup, are currently competing at the ACC Men’s Premier Cup, where they won their first match against Malaysia. In their second match, they are facing Qatar.