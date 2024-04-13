Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee Smashes 6 Sixes in an Over, Joins Yuvraj & Pollard

Nepal batter Dipendra Singh Airee smashed six sixes in an over during his team’s match against Qatar at the ACC Men’s Premier Cup, in Oman’s Al Amarat on Saturday (13 April). With this feat, he became only the third batter to hit six consecutive sixes in an over in a men’s T20I match, joining Yuvraj Singh and Kieron Pollard on the elite list.
Nepal, who will be featuring in this year’s T20 World Cup, are currently competing at the ACC Men’s Premier Cup, where they won their first match against Malaysia. In their second match, they are facing Qatar.
Airee struck six sixes in the last over of the match, off the bowling of Kamran Khan. He had scored 34 runs in the first 15 deliveries that he faced, but the last over ballistics got him to a score of 21-ball 64. Courtesy of his knock, Nepal posted a total of 210 runs.
Dipendra Singh Airee Is Not New to Making Records
Notably, this is not the first time that Airee has enlisted his name on the books of cricketing annals. At the Asian Games in September 2023, the 24-year-old scored the fastest-ever half-century in a men’s T20I match, recording a nine-ball fifty against Mongolia.
Incidentally, whilst he equalled Yuvraj Singh’s record with his recent achievement, his nine-ball half-century saw him eclipsing the former Indian cricketer, who previously had the record of scoring the fastest fifty in this format – a 12-ball half-century against England at the 2007 T20 World Cup.
