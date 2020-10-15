Saini Pens Emotional Post on ‘Mentor’ Gambhir’s Birthday
Saini said that Gambhir was the only one who kept faith in him, even when he himself wanted to give up.
Fast bowler Navdeep Saini, who is plying his trade for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has penned an emotional post on his mentor Gautam Gambhir’s birthday.
Giving his best wishes, Saini took to Twitter saying he wanted to acknowledge his mentor, who showed belief in him. He added that Gambhir kept faith in him and this has made him the bowler he is today.
Saini made his first-class career debut in 2013 for Delhi and later burst on to the domestic scene with 34 wickets in the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy season. He has played most of his formative career in domestic cricket under Gambhir.
Gambhir stood up against Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) officials and crossed many other hurdles to get Saini to play for Delhi (as he is from Haryana) at any cost after watching him bowling in the nets for just 15 minutes. Saini used to play with tennis balls for pocket money of Rs. 250-500 before Gambhir noticed him at one of the net sessions in Feroz Shah Kotla. Saini went on to justify Gambhir’s faith by becoming the leader of Delhi’s attack.
Since then, Saini’s career got a lift and he has become a regular member of the Royal Challengers Bangalore’s side after being picked up in the 2018 auction for INR 3 crore. In August 2019, he made his India debut in the T20Is and since then has never looked back.
