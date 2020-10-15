Saini Pens Emotional Post on ‘Mentor’ Gambhir’s Birthday 

Saini made his first-class career debut in 2013 for Delhi and later burst on to the domestic scene with 34 wickets in the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy season. He has played most of his formative career in domestic cricket under Gambhir.

Gambhir stood up against Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) officials and crossed many other hurdles to get Saini to play for Delhi (as he is from Haryana) at any cost after watching him bowling in the nets for just 15 minutes. Saini used to play with tennis balls for pocket money of Rs. 250-500 before Gambhir noticed him at one of the net sessions in Feroz Shah Kotla. Saini went on to justify Gambhir’s faith by becoming the leader of Delhi’s attack.

Since then, Saini’s career got a lift and he has become a regular member of the Royal Challengers Bangalore’s side after being picked up in the 2018 auction for INR 3 crore. In August 2019, he made his India debut in the T20Is and since then has never looked back.