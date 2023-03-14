WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Mumbai Indians have won their matches and yet to lose a match while Gujarat Giants have struggled to win matches. Mumbai Indians won their fourth match of Women's Premier League (WPL) with the help of an unbeaten half-century from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and fiery knocks from Yastika Bhatia and Nat-Sciver Bruntas. Mumbai Indians have come to the top of the points table with four wins in four games and total of eight points.

On the other hand, Gujarat Giants' players showed sensational bowling (Marizanne Kapp) and displayed power-hitting performance (Shafali Verma) though they lost to Delhi Capitals by 10 wickets.

Let's know about the live streaming details for the Women's Premier League Match between Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants. Know when, where, and how to watch the match.

