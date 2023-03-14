WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Interested fans can watch the WPL 2023 live match of Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants today at 7:30 PM
Mumbai Indians have won their matches and yet to lose a match while Gujarat Giants have struggled to win matches. Mumbai Indians won their fourth match of Women's Premier League (WPL) with the help of an unbeaten half-century from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and fiery knocks from Yastika Bhatia and Nat-Sciver Bruntas. Mumbai Indians have come to the top of the points table with four wins in four games and total of eight points.
On the other hand, Gujarat Giants' players showed sensational bowling (Marizanne Kapp) and displayed power-hitting performance (Shafali Verma) though they lost to Delhi Capitals by 10 wickets.
Let's know about the live streaming details for the Women's Premier League Match between Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants. Know when, where, and how to watch the match.
WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming
When will Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants match be played for WPL 2023 ?
The Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2023 match will be played on Tuesday, March 14.
When will Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2023 match begin?
The Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2023 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 07:00 PM IST.
Where will Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2023 match be played?
The Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2023 match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
Where can the fans watch Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2023 match on TV?
The Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2023 match will be broadcasted on Sports18 Network.
Where can the fans watch the live streaming of Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2023 match online?
The live streaming of Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2023 match will be live streamed on Jio Cinema.
