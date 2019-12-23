MS Dhoni Completes 15 Years in International Cricket

Former India skipper MS Dhoni on Monday, 23 December completed 15 years in international cricket.

On December 23 in 2004, Dhoni made his debut against Bangladesh and since then has been a remarkable servant of Indian cricket.

Counted among India's most successful captains, the 38-year-old has been a vital cog for Indian cricket in the last 15 years. Be it his brilliant glove work or his skillful batting, the wicketkeeper-batsman has contributed in every way possible for taking the Men in Blue to the pinnacle of the sport.