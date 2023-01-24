ADVERTISEMENT

Mohammed Shami Ordered To Pay Rs 1.30 Lakhs Monthly Alimony To Estranged Wife

In 2018, Mohammed Shami's wife, Hasin Jahan filed a lawsuit demanding a monthly alimony of Rs 10 lakh.

IANS
Published
Cricket
2 min read
Mohammed Shami Ordered To Pay Rs 1.30 Lakhs Monthly Alimony To Estranged Wife
i

On Monday, 23 January, a Kolkata court ordered Indian pacer Mohammed Shami to pay a monthly alimony of Rs 1.30 lakhs to his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan.

Out of the Rs 1.30 lakh, Rs 50,000 will be the personal alimony to Hasin Jahan and the remaining Rs 80,000 will be the cost of maintenance of their daughter who is staying with her.

Also Read

Between Sham and Shine, Tireless Warrior Mohammed Shami Is Trying To Draw a Line

Between Sham and Shine, Tireless Warrior Mohammed Shami Is Trying To Draw a Line
ADVERTISEMENT

In 2018, Hasin Jahan filed a suit in the court demanding a Hasan monthly alimony of Rs 10 lakh, out of which Rs 7,00,000 will be her personal alimony and the remaining Rs 3,00,000 will be on account of the maintenance cost of their daughter.

Jahan's counsel, Mriganka Mistry informed the court that as per the income tax returns of the Indian pacer for the financial year 2020-21, his annual income for that fiscal was over Rs 7 crores.
Also Read

In Photos, India v NZ 2nd ODI: Rohit Scores 51, India Win by 8 Wickets

In Photos, India v NZ 2nd ODI: Rohit Scores 51, India Win by 8 Wickets

On the basis of that, the demand for a monthly alimony of Rs 10 lakhs was not unjustified.

However, Selim Rahman, the counsel for Shami, claimed that since Hasin Jahan herself was having a steady income source by working as a professional fashion model, the demand for that high alimony amount was not justified.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hasin Jahan Welcomes Court’s Directive

Finally, after hearing both sides, the lower court, fixed the monthly alimony amount at Rs 1.30 lakh. Although expressing gratitude over the court's directive, Hasin Jahan claimed that she would have been relieved had the monthly alimony amount been higher. There was no reaction from the Indian pacer on this count till the report was filed.

On September last year after the victory of the Indian team against Pakistan at Asia Cup, Hasin Jahan shared in social media a photo of Hardik Pandya, who led India to victory with a six and there she took a veiled attack against Shami, who was not in the Indian squad.

"Congratulations. A memorable victory. Thanks to our Tigers for helping the country win. This had to happen; the country's reputation and honour are protected by honest patriots rather than criminals and womanisers," her post then had read. The post sparked widespread outrage among fans and many criticised Hasin Jahan for her veiled attack on Shami.

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×