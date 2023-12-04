McCullum Considers Upcoming Test Series Against India as Real Test for ‘Bazball'

England test cricket team’s head coach Brendon McCullum highlighted the significant challenge that England will face in the upcoming test series against India and believes that series will serve as the ultimate litmus test for England's aggressive and attacking brand of Test cricket, often dubbed as Bazball.

In early 2024, England is set to face India in a five-Test series on Indian soil, starting from January 25.

While addressing the convergence of global sporting stakeholders at the RCB Innovation Lab’s Leaders Meet India here, expressed a sense of anticipation and readiness for the test that lies ahead for Bazball.

“We have got a huge challenge against a very good Indian team in five tests in India. I am excited about it because you want to test yourself against the best side and I genuinely believe that India is the best in their own condition. It is going to be a good challenge for us. If we have success then fabulous, if we don’t then I know we will go down in the style that we want to go down," said McCullum.