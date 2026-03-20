MCA Announces T20 Mumbai League Season 4 and Launches Inaugural Women’s League

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced the return of T20 Mumbai League with an exhilarating Season 4 and also launched the inaugural T20 Mumbai Women’s League, pitted to be the most exciting domestic tournaments in the women’s arena.

The trophies for both tournaments were unveiled by Rohit Sharma, face of the league, at a glittering event in Mumbai that was also attended by Mumbai star and India players Sayali Satghare, MCA President Ajinkya Naik, Cabinet Minister and former MCA President Ashish Shelar, and Rajdip Gupta, Chairman of the League Governing Council, joined by members of the Apex Council and the League Governing Council along with team operators.