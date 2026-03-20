BBC Study Indicates a Sharp Increase in Indian Women’s Participation in Cricket

Across the states included in the study, the proportion of women who say they play cricket has risen from 5 percent in 2020 to 10 percent. Participation among young women has grown even more sharply. Sixteen per cent of women aged 15 to 24 now say they play cricket, compared with 6 percent in 2020.
Cricket has also strengthened its position as the most played sport among women in the states surveyed. In 2020 it only narrowly edged past kabaddi, but the new figures suggest it is now firmly ahead.
Participation has increased across most regions. All but two of the states surveyed report a rise in the number of women playing cricket. In Uttar Pradesh, levels of participation have increased tenfold, from one percent to ten percent.
The gender gap in cricket participation across the states covered has also narrowed. The study indicates that for every woman who plays cricket, three men play the sport. In 2020 the ratio was one to five.
Other Findings
The study suggests wider changes too:
Career Interest
Twenty‑six per cent of the young women surveyed, aged 15 to 24, say they have considered a career in sport, up from 16 percent in 2020. The highest levels are in Tamil Nadu (27 percent), Madhya Pradesh (19 percent) and Meghalaya (19 percent).
Growing Audiences
Fifty‑one percent of respondents report following coverage of women’s sports in the past six months. This is now within 10 percentage points of men’s sports coverage.
Women’s Premier League
Viewership levels for the precursor to the Women’s Premier League, the T20 Challenge, rose from 15 percent in 2020, to 28 per cent watching the WPL now, across the states surveyed. These levels are approaching those for the men’s league. The research suggests recent successes by Indian sportswomen may have contributed to this growth.
Motivations Changing
Support for the national team is now the main reason people say they follow or attend women’s sport, followed by support for individual sportswomen. In 2020, audiences were primarily motivated by a general interest in sport.
Other Sports
Participation in badminton has also risen among women surveyed, particularly in Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
The study identifies continuing challenges too:
Safety
13 percent of women who do not play any sport cite safety concerns as a barrier.
Stereotypes
43 percent of respondents say women’s sport is less entertaining than men’s. Nearly half (46 per cent) believe sportswomen should be attractive, up from 37 percent in 2020. Women are more likely than men to hold this view, the study suggests.
Time Pressures
65 percent of respondents who do not play sport cite lack of time as the main reason.
It is encouraging to see that more Indian women are playing, following and watching sport compared with 2020. The BBC is proud to help raise the profile of sportswomen across our platforms and remains committed to telling their stories.Tim Awford, Regional Director, South Asia, BBC News
The findings show both progress and continuing barriers. While participation and viewership are rising fast, stereotypes and practical challenges remain. We hope this data will prompt further discussion and action to support women athletes.Rupa Jha, Editor‑in‑Chief and Co‑founder of Collective Newsroom
Methodology
The study builds upon the findings of a survey administered by global research and insights company Kantar between December 2025 and January 2026. Researchers interviewed more than 10,000 people, aged 15 and over, face‑to‑face (CAPI) across 14 Indian states. Results were compared with a similar survey conducted in 2020 as part of the BBC’s Indian Sportswoman of the Year (ISWOTY) initiative, which honours and celebrates Indian sportswomen’s achievements.