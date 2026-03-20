BBC Study Indicates a Sharp Increase in Indian Women’s Participation in Cricket

The study suggests wider changes too:

Career Interest

Twenty‑six per cent of the young women surveyed, aged 15 to 24, say they have considered a career in sport, up from 16 percent in 2020. The highest levels are in Tamil Nadu (27 percent), Madhya Pradesh (19 percent) and Meghalaya (19 percent).

Growing Audiences

Fifty‑one percent of respondents report following coverage of women’s sports in the past six months. This is now within 10 percentage points of men’s sports coverage.

Women’s Premier League

Viewership levels for the precursor to the Women’s Premier League, the T20 Challenge, rose from 15 percent in 2020, to 28 per cent watching the WPL now, across the states surveyed. These levels are approaching those for the men’s league. The research suggests recent successes by Indian sportswomen may have contributed to this growth.

Motivations Changing

Support for the national team is now the main reason people say they follow or attend women’s sport, followed by support for individual sportswomen. In 2020, audiences were primarily motivated by a general interest in sport.

Other Sports

Participation in badminton has also risen among women surveyed, particularly in Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The study identifies continuing challenges too:

Safety

13 percent of women who do not play any sport cite safety concerns as a barrier.

Stereotypes

43 percent of respondents say women’s sport is less entertaining than men’s. Nearly half (46 per cent) believe sportswomen should be attractive, up from 37 percent in 2020. Women are more likely than men to hold this view, the study suggests.

Time Pressures

65 percent of respondents who do not play sport cite lack of time as the main reason.