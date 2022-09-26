‘Mankading’: How India’s Post-independence Star Cricketer Still Gets Maligned

Mulvantrai Himmatlal Mankad was one of those rare cricketers, who had the distinction of scoring a hundred and taking five wickets in the same Test at the Lord's.

For more than five decades, he held the world record opening stand of 413 in Test matches with his partner Pankaj Roy.

Even the 231 that he scored in that game against New Zealand in Chennai in January 1956 stood the test of time for nearly three decades as the highest individual Test score by an Indian before Sunil Gavaskar surpassed it in 1983.