Looking to Play for USA in a Couple of Years: Unmukt Chand

Well, I am really optimistic about my career shift to the US. It is a great place. I don't feel any different. There are so many Indians around. I mean so many Indians, I can't even tell you. It just feels like you are playing for the Indians in the US. The amount of talent in the country is huge. We have so many Indians, so many West Indians, so many players from the sub-continent here. So many players have come here. So it is really competitive. The structure needs to be worked upon. These guys are working on that. I am sure in the next couple of years, US cricket is going to prosper and you know come close to playing with the top nations in the world and also do considerably well. The hopes are really high. In a couple of years, players who have shifted like Corey [Anderson], Sami [Aslam], and others, after serving their time of three years, are going to be part of the USA set-up. I will also be eligible in three years. It is looking like a good side. Hopefully, we can all keep up with the progress. The major league is coming next year, it is definitely a booster for USA cricket.