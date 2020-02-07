We Have Transformed as a T20 Team: Harmanpreet Kaur

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur believes that her girls can go on and lift the Women's T20 World Cup if they can execute the plans they have in place going into the showpiece event.

"If I look back two years, India's 50-over side was doing well and our T20 was struggling. But in the past two years, we have transformed as a T20 team and are very positive going to Australia. When you look at the other teams competing in the World Cup, they're all looking in good shape ahead of the tournament," she wrote in her column for ICC.