KS Bharat: The Banker On The Bench

While ardent watchers of the game are well aware of Bharat’s credentials, many who don’t devote themselves to domestic cricket were left in a tizzy. They are not to be blamed though, as the uncapped wicketkeeper-batsman has remained largely behind the scenes, associated with the Indian team as a reserve for the likes of Rishabh Pant and Saha. Bharat was a part of the national camp in the home Tests against England earlier this year and is now all set to board the flight for his maiden international stint with Virat Kohli’s troops. Let’s turn back the clock on his sporting journey to find out how the happy-go-lucky Andhra glovesman rose through the ranks to join the big boys’ club.



Bharat wasn’t a prodigy by any stretch of the imagination but he was a diligent disciple from the very beginning. An old-school workhorse in nature, he bided his time at the crease and wore down the opposition to churn out red-inkers for his state at junior levels. Having never donned the wicket-keeping mitts before, it was in his last season of U19 cricket that Bharat took up the role as he spotted a vacancy in the Ranji set-up for a keeper-bat. He picked the brains of MSK Prasad, a proficient keeper in his heyday who went on to serve as the chairman of the Indian selection panel.



On batting fronts, Bharat’s herculean triple-century against Goa in the 2014-15 Ranji Trophy campaign shot him into the limelight. In what was a marathon effort punctuated with 38 fours and half-a-dozen sixes, the youngster became the first wicket-keeper to achieve the feat of a triple-ton in the history of the tournament. An overall tally of 758 runs at a fabulous average of 54 in that edition saw Bharat win an IPL contract with Delhi Daredevils, although he is yet to register his debut in the cash-rich league. He is a Royal Challenger at the moment.