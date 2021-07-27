Krunal Pandya Tests Positive For COVID, Second T20I vs SL Rescheduled
Krunal Pandya has tested positive for COVID in Sri Lanka.
All-rounder Krunal Pandya has tested positive for COVID-19 while travelling with the Indian team in Sri Lanka.
A BCCI press released confirmed the news also adding that eight members of the touring party had been marks as his close contacts
'Following the Rapid Antigen Tests conducted ahead of the match on Tuesday morning, Team India all-rounder Krunal Pandya was found to be positive. The Medical Teams have identified eight members as close contacts,' it said.
The test was conducted this morning ahead of the second T20I and the match has now been postponed and will be played on Wednesday, 28 July.
However, with eight members being seen as close contacts and if the BCCI follows the same rule it did in England, all eight will be placed in a 15-day quarantine and tested regularly. It will also mean that they will not be available for the rest of the series.
'The entire contingent is undergoing RT-PCR tests today to ascertain any further outbreak in the squad,' the BCCI added, in the press release.
Revised schedule of the T20I series:
28 July - 2nd T20I Colombo
29 July - 3rd T20I Colombo
