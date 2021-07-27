Krunal Pandya Tests Positive For COVID, Second T20I vs SL Rescheduled

All-rounder Krunal Pandya has tested positive for COVID-19 while travelling with the Indian team in Sri Lanka.

A BCCI press released confirmed the news also adding that eight members of the touring party had been marks as his close contacts

'Following the Rapid Antigen Tests conducted ahead of the match on Tuesday morning, Team India all-rounder Krunal Pandya was found to be positive. The Medical Teams have identified eight members as close contacts,' it said.