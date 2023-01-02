You Can Easily Afford a Driver: Kapil Dev Reacts to Rishabh Pant’s Accident

Pant Shifted To Private Suite

Pant is currently admitted to Max Hospital in Dehradun after being initially taken to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre. He was on his way to his hometown Roorkee from New Delhi and was driving his Mercedes car.

As per an official statement from the BCCI on Friday afternoon, Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back after the car accident.

Owing to the high number of visitors and significant risk of infection, he has shifted to a private suite from ICU.