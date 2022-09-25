The Other Side of Jhulan Goswami – A Selfless Star, Forever in the 'Chill Mode'

Dhar, who played 78 ODIs, 18 T20Is, and four Tests for India, has known Goswami for many years as they represented Bengal in domestic cricket. They had a reunion last year during the Senior Women's ODI Trophy.

"It was great to share the new ball with her again. I even told her that it felt nice to bowl alongside her. She knows how to support youngsters. Despite the stiff competition, she advised me for my betterment,"said Dhar.

Impact of Her Personality

Dhar believes every cricketer should learn discipline, work ethics, and work-life balance from Goswami. "Her work ethic is worth mentioning. She is an example for young cricketers. I am sure today's youth will imbibe her values and discipline. She is leaving behind a legacy," she said.

Towards the later part of her career, Goswami would bowl with multiple tapes on her body to mitigate the niggles. If the training started at 8 am, she started her preparation from 6 am.

Coach Sadhu, at whose academy her cricketing dreams took flight, is now 75, and has not been keeping well but marked the calendar to watch her farewell game. He highlighted Goswami's selfless side and how she never let her international cricket success get to her mind or let it affect people close to her.