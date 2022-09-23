Not Winning a World Cup Title the Only Regret for Retiring Jhulan Goswami

Not being able to win an ODI World Cup will be her "only regret" in an otherwise sterling two-decade career, said India's fast bowling great Jhulan Goswami on the eve of her final international game on Saturday, 24 September.

Goswami will retire after the third ODI against England at the iconic Lord's on Saturday.

An emotional Goswami said she is grateful to the game for giving her name and fame but ending second best during the 2005 and 2017 editions of 50-over World Cup will remain an un-ticked box.