Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma Nominated for ICC Women’s POTM Award

Pakistan’s Nida Dar’s Consistent Performances Get Recognition

Nida, meanwhile, has for so long been an influential figure in the Pakistan lineup, and throughout the Women's Asia Cup in Bangladesh last month, she showed the full range of her batting and bowling abilities. She finished the month having scored 145 runs at an average of 72.50 in her seven T20Is, as well as taking eight wickets.



Despite not getting to the final, Nida was inspirational not least in her side's historic victory over India in Sylhet, where she won the Player of the Match award for her unbeaten 56 and two wickets for 23 runs.