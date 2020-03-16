It Was a Very Mild Cold: Ferguson on Testing Negative for COVID-19

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson had been cleared of COVID-19 after going through testing and a 24-hour isolation period. Ferguson returned to Auckland on Sunday and said that he only had a "very mild cold."

He had been sent for testing for coronavirus after he reported with a soar throat following New Zealand's closed door ODI match against Australia in Sydney.

"Certainly got a few texts on Saturday but I was quick to announce that it was only a few cold symptoms and happy to be home now," Ferguson is quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.