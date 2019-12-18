Don’t Need Anyone’s Permission to Speak: Irfan Pathan on Jamia

Former India speedster Irfan Pathan on Wednesday defended his tweet over the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday where violent clashes between the students and police broke out over the Citizens Amendment Act.

Pathan, who was part of India’s T20 World Cup winning team in 2007, had tweeted: “Political blame game will go on forever but I and our country is concerned about the students of #JamiaMilia #JamiaProtest”.