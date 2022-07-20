IPL Franchise Owners Buy All Six Teams in CSA’s New T20 League: Report

The new T20 league was set up as a "top priority" by the CSA, which has risked South Africa's direct qualification for the 2023 ODI World Cup after they forfeit a three-match ODI series in Australia, last week.



As per CSA, it had made the radical move for the "long-term sustainability of the game" in South Africa. Going ahead, the board will not organise any international cricket in South Africa after the New Year Test to create a window for the T20 league.