IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals' Ngidi Ruled Out, Fraser-McGurk Roped in As Replacement

Delhi Capitals' pacer Lungisani Ngidi has been ruled out of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), starting from 22 March owing to a back injury.
The Protea has played 14 IPL matches and has 25 wickets to his credit.
The Capitals have roped in Australian all-rounder Jake Fraser-McGurk as replacement for Ngidi for the upcoming season.
22-year-old Fraser-McGurk has played 2 ODIs for Australia and was signed by the franchise at his reserve price of Rs 50 lakh. Notably, Jake has also played for DC's IILT20 franchise, Dubai Capitals, this year.
“Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has been released by Delhi Capitals for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 as he continues his recovery from a lower back injury,” Cricket South Africa said in a statement released on Friday. stated
“The 27-year-old sustained the injury during the playoffs of the SA20 last month. Ngidi is currently being monitored by the Cricket South Africa (CSA) medical team and undergoing rehab with his provincial team, the Momentum Multiply Titans.”
“He is expected to return to play in the second half of the ongoing CSA T20 Challenge in April,” it further added.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)