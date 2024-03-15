IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals' Ngidi Ruled Out, Fraser-McGurk Roped in As Replacement

Delhi Capitals' pacer Lungisani Ngidi has been ruled out of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), starting from 22 March owing to a back injury.

The Protea has played 14 IPL matches and has 25 wickets to his credit.

The Capitals have roped in Australian all-rounder Jake Fraser-McGurk as replacement for Ngidi for the upcoming season.

22-year-old Fraser-McGurk has played 2 ODIs for Australia and was signed by the franchise at his reserve price of Rs 50 lakh. Notably, Jake has also played for DC's IILT20 franchise, Dubai Capitals, this year.