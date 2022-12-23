ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023 Auction Live Streaming & Telecast: Where To Watch the Live Action

Find the live streaming and telecast details of IPL 2023 Auction below that will be held today at 2:30 pm.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Cricket
2 min read
IPL 2023 Auction Live Streaming & Telecast: Where To Watch the Live Action
i

IPL Auction 2023 Live Streaming & Telecast: The wait for the cricket fans who are desperately waiting to witness the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2023 Auction is almost over. The TATA IPL Mini Auction 2022 will officially kick off today on Friday, 23 December 2022.

A total of 405 players will go under the hammer at TATA IPL 2023 Auction after 36 additional players were requested by teams and have been added to the final list of players that will be auctioned.

It would be quite interesting to watch which players will be sold and which will remain unsold in the upcoming IPL Auction 2022. Besides, fans will definitely remain glued to their TV and mobile phone screens to know the most expensive players, retained players, and released players of the IPL 2022.

Let's find out the date, time, live streaming and live telecast details of the IPL Mini-Auction 2023 below.

Also Read

IPL Auction 2023: 10 Players Who Could Make Big Payday

IPL Auction 2023: 10 Players Who Could Make Big Payday
ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023 Auction: Date, Time, and Venue

The IPL Auction 2023 will be held today, 23 December 2022 in Kochi, Kerala. The auction will start at 14:30 pm.

Also Read

IPL 2023 Auction: Joshua Little is a Player to Watch Out For, Says Suresh Raina

IPL 2023 Auction: Joshua Little is a Player to Watch Out For, Says Suresh Raina
ADVERTISEMENT

IPL Auction 2023: Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of IPL Auction 2023 will be available on Jio Cinema App in India

Currently, 87 slots are available, among which 30 are reserved for international players. The highest reserve fee is Rs 2 crore, almost 19 overseas players may be included in the top category.
ADVERTISEMENT

IPL Auction 2023: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast & Action

The live telecast of IPL Auction 2023 will be broadcasted on Star Sports channels. In India, Viacom 18 has the official digital rights for the IPL 2023 in India.

According to an official IPL Auction 2023 list released by the Indian Premier League, 11 players are on the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore. Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal are the two Indian players on the list of 20 cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore.

Also Read

IPL Auction 2023 Date and Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast

IPL Auction 2023 Date and Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket

Topics:  IPL   IPL 2023   IPL Auction 2023 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×