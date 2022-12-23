IPL 2023 Auction Live Streaming & Telecast: Where To Watch the Live Action
Find the live streaming and telecast details of IPL 2023 Auction below that will be held today at 2:30 pm.
IPL Auction 2023 Live Streaming & Telecast: The wait for the cricket fans who are desperately waiting to witness the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2023 Auction is almost over. The TATA IPL Mini Auction 2022 will officially kick off today on Friday, 23 December 2022.
A total of 405 players will go under the hammer at TATA IPL 2023 Auction after 36 additional players were requested by teams and have been added to the final list of players that will be auctioned.
It would be quite interesting to watch which players will be sold and which will remain unsold in the upcoming IPL Auction 2022. Besides, fans will definitely remain glued to their TV and mobile phone screens to know the most expensive players, retained players, and released players of the IPL 2022.
Let's find out the date, time, live streaming and live telecast details of the IPL Mini-Auction 2023 below.
IPL 2023 Auction: Date, Time, and Venue
The IPL Auction 2023 will be held today, 23 December 2022 in Kochi, Kerala. The auction will start at 14:30 pm.
IPL Auction 2023: Live Streaming Details
The live streaming of IPL Auction 2023 will be available on Jio Cinema App in India
Currently, 87 slots are available, among which 30 are reserved for international players. The highest reserve fee is Rs 2 crore, almost 19 overseas players may be included in the top category.
IPL Auction 2023: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast & Action
The live telecast of IPL Auction 2023 will be broadcasted on Star Sports channels. In India, Viacom 18 has the official digital rights for the IPL 2023 in India.
According to an official IPL Auction 2023 list released by the Indian Premier League, 11 players are on the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore. Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal are the two Indian players on the list of 20 cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore.
