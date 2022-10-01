India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asia Cup T20: Live Streaming Details Here
Interested viewers should know that the Asia Cup T20 IND-W vs SL-W match will begin at 1 PM IST
The Indian women's cricket team will face the Sri Lanka Women's team in the Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium on Saturday, 1 October.
India is extremely excited and hopeful to win this Asia Cup T20 match against Sri Lanka. They had suffered a heartbreaking loss in the last season against Bangladesh Women's team in the final.
The Indian Women's team will be at their best since they have whitewashed the England Women's team in the three-match ODI series. India is expecting good performances from Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Deepti Sharma in the tournament.
Let's have a look at the live streaming details of the IND-W vs SL-W Asia Cup T20 match like when and where to watch the live streaming.
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asia Cup T20: Squad
India Women probable playing XI against Sri Lanka Women: Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Meghana Singh, Renuka Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harmanpreet Kaur
Sri Lanka Women probable playing XI against India Women: Chamari Athapaththu, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Inoka Ranaweera, Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asia Cup T20 Live Streaming Details
Where will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 match between India Women's team and Sri Lanka Women's team be played?
The Asia Cup T20 2022 match of IND-W vs SL-W will be played at the Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.
When will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 match India (IND-W) vs Sri Lanka (SL-W) be played?
The IND-W vs SL-W match will begin at 1 PM IST.
On which TV channels can you watch India Women (IND-W) vs Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) cricket match?
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network in India.
How can you watch the live streaming of the India Women (IND-W) vs Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) Asia Cup T20 match?
Interested viewers can watch the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asia Cup T20 match on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.
