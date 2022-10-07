Asia Cup 2022 T20 Live: India Women vs Pakistan Women Squad, Where to Watch
Interested cricket players can watch the live streaming of IND-W VS PAK-W Asia Cup T20 match 2022, details here
The two Indian women's and Pakistan Women's teams are all set for a clash with each other in the Asia Cup 2022 T20 match. This T20 match will be played in Sylhet on Friday, 7 October 2022.
The Indian team made a few changes close to eight and Harmanpreet Kaur is expected to lead the team with full strength on the field.
Pakistan Women's team will be facing the Indian team after a defeat of 4 wickets and the match between the two teams is usually a reason for great hype.
Earlier, India was successful in brushing off the Pakistan team in the Commonwealth Games 2022 as well.
Let's have a look at the squad and live streaming details of IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup T20 2022.
India Women Vs Pakistan Women Asia Cup T20 2022; Squads
IND-W: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Renuka Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sneh Rana
PAK-W: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Kainat Imtiaz, Diana Baig, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu
Asia Cup T20 2022 IND-W vs PAK-W: Live Streaming Details
Where will the Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 Match of India- Women vs Pakistan- Women be played?
The Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match India Women (IND-W) vs Pakistan Women (PAK-W) will be played in Sylhet.
At what time will the Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 Match of India- Women vs Pakistan- Women be played?
The Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match India Women (IND-W) vs Pakistan Women (PAK-W) will begin at 1 PM IST. The toss will take place at 12:30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup T20 2022 match?
The Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match India Women (IND-W) vs Pakistan Women (PAK-W) will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network in India.
How can you watch the live streaming of the IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup T20 2022 match?
The Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match India Women (IND-W) vs Pakistan Women (PAK-W) will be available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.
