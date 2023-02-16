ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Points Table After India's Victory by 6 Wickets

Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Today we are here with an updated points table for both group A and group B after the match between West indies and India. The Indian team's bowlers kept the Windies down to 118/6 in 20 overs. Stafanie Taylor from West Indies top-scored for West Indies with a 40-ball 42 while Deepti Sharma proved to be the most successful bowler for India with three wickets for 15 runs.

India had 119 to score but it became a challenging aim when India lost their top three batters within the first seven overs. However, the duo of Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh became the savior and stitched a brilliant fifty-run partnership to take India to victory.

West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews won the toss and chose to bat against India. Let's have a quick look at the ICC T20 Women's World Cup points table.