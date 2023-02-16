ADVERTISEMENT

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Points Table After India's Victory by 6 Wickets

Check the latest and updated points table for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Shivangani Singh
Published
Cricket
1 min read
i

Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Today we are here with an updated points table for both group A and group B after the match between West indies and India. The Indian team's bowlers kept the Windies down to 118/6 in 20 overs. Stafanie Taylor from West Indies top-scored for West Indies with a 40-ball 42 while Deepti Sharma proved to be the most successful bowler for India with three wickets for 15 runs.

India had 119 to score but it became a challenging aim when India lost their top three batters within the first seven overs. However, the duo of Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh became the savior and stitched a brilliant fifty-run partnership to take India to victory.

West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews won the toss and chose to bat against India. Let's have a quick look at the ICC T20 Women's World Cup points table.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Points Table

AMWLPT
AUSTRALIA WOMEN2204
SRI LANKA WOMEN2204
SOUTH AFRICA WOMEN2112
BANGLADESH WOMEN2020
NEW ZEALAND WOMEN2020
B
TEAMSMWLPT
ENGLAND WOMEN2204
INDIA WOMEN2204
PAKISTAN WOMEN2112
IRELAND WOMEN2020
WEST INDIES WOMEN2020
