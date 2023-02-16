ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Points Table After India's Victory by 6 Wickets
Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Today we are here with an updated points table for both group A and group B after the match between West indies and India. The Indian team's bowlers kept the Windies down to 118/6 in 20 overs. Stafanie Taylor from West Indies top-scored for West Indies with a 40-ball 42 while Deepti Sharma proved to be the most successful bowler for India with three wickets for 15 runs.
India had 119 to score but it became a challenging aim when India lost their top three batters within the first seven overs. However, the duo of Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh became the savior and stitched a brilliant fifty-run partnership to take India to victory.
West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews won the toss and chose to bat against India. Let's have a quick look at the ICC T20 Women's World Cup points table.
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Points Table
|A
|M
|W
|L
|PT
|AUSTRALIA WOMEN
|2
|2
|0
|4
|SRI LANKA WOMEN
|2
|2
|0
|4
|SOUTH AFRICA WOMEN
|2
|1
|1
|2
|BANGLADESH WOMEN
|2
|0
|2
|0
|NEW ZEALAND WOMEN
|2
|0
|2
|0
|B
|TEAMS
|M
|W
|L
|PT
|ENGLAND WOMEN
|2
|2
|0
|4
|INDIA WOMEN
|2
|2
|0
|4
|PAKISTAN WOMEN
|2
|1
|1
|2
|IRELAND WOMEN
|2
|0
|2
|0
|WEST INDIES WOMEN
|2
|0
|2
|0
