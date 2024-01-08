Join Us On:
India Women vs Australia Women: When and Where To Watch IND W vs AUS W 3rd T20I?

IND W vs AUS W 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Date, time venue, squads, and telecast of India Women vs Australia Women.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Cricket
2 min read
IND W vs AUS W 3rd T20I Live Streaming and Telecast: India and Australia women will clash in the final T20I match on Tuesday, 9 January 2024 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Since both the teams have levelled the series 1-1, the IND W vs AUS W 3rd T20I will be crucial as it will decide the winner of the series.

The IND-W vs AUS-W series commenced with a one-off Test on 21 December that was magnificently won by the Women in Blue by 8 wickets. Later, Australia Women won the three-match ODI series by 3-0. As of now, both the teams have won a leg each of the competition.

Let us check out the IND W vs AUS W 3rd T20 date, time, venue, squads, live streaming, telecast, and other details below.

When is the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I Match?

The IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I match will be played on Tuesday, 9 January 2024.

Where Will be the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I Match Held?

The IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

At What Time Will the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I Start?

The IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I match will begin at 7 pm IST. The toss will be held half an hour early.

When and Where To Watch the Live Streaming of India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I Match?

The IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I match will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website. 

Where To Watch the Live Telecast of India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I Match?

The IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 Network.

India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I: Team Squads

Check out the squads of India and Australia Women Team below for the upcoming 3rd T20I match.

India Women Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Saika Ishaque, Mannat Kashyap, Amanjot Kaur, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Titas Sadhu, and Renuka Singh.

Australia Women Squad: Phoebe Litchfield, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Grace Harris, Alana King, Tahlia Mcgrath, Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, and Darcie Brown.

