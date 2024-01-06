India Women vs Australia Women: When and Where To Watch IND W vs AUS W 2nd T20I?

IND W vs AUS W 2nd T20I Live Streaming and Telecast: Indian Women Cricket Team is all set to lock horns with the Australia Women in the 2nd T20I match on Sunday, 7 January 2024. The IND W vs AUS W 2nd T20I will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. After winning the 1st T20I by 9 wickets, India Women's team is leading the series by 1-0 and would definitely try their best to win the 2nd T20 to secure their chance of winning the series.
The IND-W vs AUS-W series commenced with a one-off Test on 21 December that was magnificently won by the Women in Blue by 8 wickets. Later, Australia Women won the three-match ODI series by 3-0. As of now, both the teams have won a leg each of the competition. Let us check out the IND W vs AUS W 2nd ODI date, time, venue, squads, live streaming, telecast, and other details below.
When Is the India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I Match?
The IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I match will be played on Sunday, 7 January 2024.
Where Is the India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I Match Being Held?
The IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
At What Time Will the India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I Start?
The IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I match will begin at 7:30 pm IST. The toss will be held half an hour early.
When and Where To Watch the Live Streaming of India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I Match?
The IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I match will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.
Where To Watch the Live Telecast of India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I Match?
The IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 Network.
India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I Squads
Check out the squads of India and Australia Women Team below for the upcoming 2nd T20I match.
India Women Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Saika Ishaque, Mannat Kashyap, Amanjot Kaur, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Titas Sadhu, and Renuka Singh.
Australia Women Squad: Phoebe Litchfield, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Grace Harris, Alana King, Tahlia Mcgrath, Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, and Darcie Brown.
