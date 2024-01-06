Ind W vs Aus W: Smriti, Shafali 50s & Titas' 4-Fer Helps India Seal 9-Wicket Win

Australia Women started on a dismal note, losing opener Beth Mooney (17) caught by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur off Sadhu. Harmanpreet also picked the catch of Australia skipper Alyssa Healy for eight, caught in the slip off Renuka Singh as the visitors slumped to 32/2 in the fifth over.

Tahila McGrath and Ashleigh Gardner were out for zone each as Australia slipped to 33/4 in the sixth over. Ellyse Perry (37) and Phoebe Litchfield (49) took the score to 112, adding 79 runs for the fifth-wicket partnership.

Australia lost their last six wickets for 29 runs for another collapse as they were bowled out for 141.