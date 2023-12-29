Join Us On:
India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI: When & Where To Watch INDW vs AUSW Live?

IND W vs AUS W 2nd ODI 2023 will be played at Wankhede Stadium on 30 December.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Cricket
2 min read
IND W vs AUS W 2nd ODI 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast: India Women is all set to lock horns with Australia Women in the 2nd ODI on Saturday, 30 December 2023. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. After winning the 1st ODI by six wickets, Australia Women would definitely try their best to retain the winning streak. However, India Women team will leave no stone unturned to make the series 1-1.

After India's disappointing defeat loss in the first ODI, fielding coach Munish Bali said that the Indian Women teams needs to bounce back and start fresh. He emphasized that the team needs to perform better in terms of fielding and bowling as well. While there were moments of good fielding, consistency is crucial, Bali added.

Let us check out the IND W vs AUS W 2nd ODI date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, and other details below.

When is the IND W vs AUS W 2nd ODI Match?

The India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI match will be played on Saturday, 30 December 2023.

Where is the IND W vs AUS W 2nd ODI Match?

The India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

At What Time Will the IND W vs AUS W 2nd ODI Match Start?

The India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI match will start at 1:30 pm IST.

Where To Watch the Live Streaming of IND W vs AUS W 2nd ODI Match?

The India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

When and Where To Watch the Live Telecast of IND W vs AUS W 2nd ODI Match on TV?

The India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI match will be live telecasted on Sports 18 Channel on TV.

IND W vs AUS W 2nd ODI: Squads

Here is the squad of India Women and Australia Women in the 2nd ODI.

India W Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Saika Ishaque, Mannat Kashyap, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, and Renuka Singh.

Australia Women Squad: Phoebe Litchfield, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Tahlia Mcgrath, Beth Mooney (wk), Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, and Darcie Brown.

