India vs Zimbabwe T20I Series 2024 Schedule: Fixtures, Matches & Live Streaming

India and Zimbabwe will clash in a five match T20I series from 6 to 14 July 2024. All the matches of this IND vs ZIM T20I Series 2024 will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. India's recent tour to Zimbabwe was in 2022 for a three match ODI series, which was won by India by 3-0.

The last time India and Zimbabwe squared off in a T20 match series was in 2016 which was triumphed by the men in blue by 2-1. India's tour to Zimbabwe will take place after the end of T20 World Cup 2024 which will take place from 1 June to 29 June 2024. Let us check out the India vs Zimbabwe T20I Series 2024 full schedule, fixtures, matches, live streaming, and telecast details below.