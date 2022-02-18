India vs WI: Rohit & Co Clinch T20 Series With 8-Run Win in Closely Fought Game

In the 14th over, Kohli slog swept Chase over long on for a maximum, just getting over Jason Holder, to get to his half century off 39 deliveries. A couple of deliveries later, Kohli looked to push Chase away through the legside but the spinner went through the gate and knocked over the stumps. Kohli was gone for 52.

At the other end, Rishabh Pant meanwhile had settled in and was joined by Venkatesh Iyer, with both left-handers looking to finish the innings strongly. Chase meanwhile finished with figures of 3/25.

Pant began the 15th over with an audacious boundary to fine leg and he finished it with a slap through the covers and an edge to third man, both resulting in boundaries, giving India’s total a move on after Kohli’s dismissal. Iyer took that as his cue and smashed a couple of boundaries off Cottrell in the next over, as India started to go through the gears. The duo brought up their 50-run stand off 23 deliveries as India hurtled along.

Iyer and Pant kept up the momentum, scoring big runs in the final overs to drive India to 186/5. The duo put on 76 runs for the fifth wicket before Iyer was cleaned up for 33 in the final over. India added 88 in the final 7 overs.

In response, West Indies did not have a good with Kyle Mayers and Brandon King opening the innings. While King was the more aggressive, Mayers was dismissed in the 6th over, caught and bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal with the score at 34.