Virat Kohli Not Pleased With Late DRS Run-Out Call

Indian captain Virat Kohli expressed his displeasure from the dressing room after the on-field umpire referred a late run-out call involving Ravindra Jadeja during the first ODI against West Indies in Chennai on Sunday, 15 December.

The incident took place in the 48th over when Jadeja went for a quick single and the fielder affected a direct hit at the striker's end.

However, the on-field umpire Shaun George did not give it out though Jadeja appeared to be short of his crease and neither there was an instant appeal from the West Indies players.