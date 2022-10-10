Suryakumar Yadav Extends Fine Run of Form as India Beat Western Australia XI

The Indian cricket team started their preparation for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on a positive note, as they defeated Western Australia XI by 13 runs in their first warm-up match at Perth on Monday, 10 October. Suryakumar Yadav, who has been in sublime form for the boys in blue, once again emerged as the saviour of the team.

With the match providing an opportunity to put the team to test, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bat first after winning the toss. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli did not feature in this match, with Rishabh Pant opening the innings alongside his leader.