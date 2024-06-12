India vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Arshdeep Singh Strikes Twice in First Over, USA 8/2 (3)

India are competing against the United States of America in their third match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, in New York's Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.
India won the toss and opted to bowl first.
With consecutive wins against Ireland and Pakistan, India are currently atop the Group A standings.
USA, too, are unbeaten so far, having defeated Canada and Pakistan. They are placed second on the standings.
The winner of this match will become the third team to qualify for the Super 8 stage.
India vs USA Live Score: 4 From Siraj's First
It was always going to be difficult to eclipse what Arshdeep Singh produced in his first over, but Mohammed Siraj could be content with his start. Only four runs came from the over, two of those courtesy of a rare misfield from Ravindra Jadeja.
USA: 7/2 after 2 overs.
India vs USA Live Score: Second Wicket for Arshdeep
ARSHDEEP IS AT IT AGAIN!
Two wickets in the first over for India – this is a dream start for Rohit Sharma's team. Arshdeep pulled his length back for the last delivery of the over, and Andries Gous gave into the temptation of playing a pull shot. Neither the connection nor the timing was correct, as Gous ended up finding Hardik Pandya at mid-off.
USA: 3/2 after 1 over.
India vs USA Live Score: Arshdeep Strikes in First Ball
WICKET!
What a start to the game for the Indians. Arshdeep Singh has struck in his first delivery. Excellent in-swinger, nips into the batter after pitching, and the Pakistan-born Shayan Jahangir is trapped leg before wicket. He does not review, as it looked as plumb as they get.
There is another LBW shout, against the South Africa-born Andries Gous on this occasion, but this delivery had a bit more height.
India vs USA Live Score: Playing XIs
As expected, India have chosen not to tinker with a combination that has been working wonders for them. USA, however, have made two changes, one of them being forced. Captain Monank Patel is nursing an injury, making way for Shayan Jahangir. Barring that, Shadley van Schalkwyk is replaced Noshtush Kenjige.
India playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.
USA playing XI: Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir, Andries Gous (wk), Aaron Jones (c), Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan.