Women’s T20 WC: India to Bowl First in Final Group Game vs SL

India have gone with the same team that featured against New Zealand in their last game whereas Sri Lanka have made one change.

"It's a good opportunity to chase. It's good for us. We are sticking with the same players that played in the last match. We are doing quite well and we don't want to try anything else. We are winning, we need to keep doing the right things," said India captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

India have already qualified for the semi-finals with 3 wins in their first three league matches.

Playing XIs

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu(c), Umesha Thimashini, Hasini Perera, Hansima Karunaratne, Shashikala Siriwardene(w), Harshitha Madavi, Anushka Sanjeewani, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Sathya Sandeepani, Udeshika Prabodhani