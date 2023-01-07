India vs Sri Lanka ODI 2023: Full Schedule, Broadcast Channel & Live Streaming
India vs Sri Lanka ODI 2023 will start from details Tuesday, 10 January 2023. Schedule, broadcast, & live streaming.
Sri Lanka Tour of India ODI Series 2022-23: Currently India vs Sri Lanka three match T20 series is ongoing in which both the teams won one match and the IND vs SL T20 Series 2023 is leveled at 1-1. Today, 7 January, the final match of the T20 series (3rd T20I) will be played between both the teams at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.
Once the India vs Sri Lanka T20I Series 2023 will be over, both the teams will face off again in a three match ODI (One Day International) Series 2023.
Talking about the team India, Hardik Pandya is leading the T20I series. However, Rohit Sharma will be captain of the upcoming India vs Sri Lanka ODI Series 2022-23.
Let us check out the important details about the IND vs SL ODI 2023 including the full schedule, broadcast channel, live streaming, and more.
India vs Sri Lanka ODI 2023 Schedule: Date, Time, and Venue
Here's the schedule of the upcoming IND vs SL ODI Series 2023.
|Match
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|IND vs SL 1st ODI
|10-Jan-23
|1:30 PM
|Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
|IND vs SL 2nd ODI
|12-Jan-23
|1:30 PM
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|IND vs SL 3rd ODI
|15-Jan-23
|1:30 PM
|Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
IND vs SL ODI Series 2022-23: Broadcast Channel
The India vs Sri Lanka ODI Series 2023 will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network in India.
India vs Sri Lanka ODI Series 2023 Live Streaming
The live streaming of IND vs SL ODI 2023 will be available on Disney+Hotstar app.
India vs Sri Lanka ODI Series 2023: Team Squads
Here is the team squads of team India and Sri Lanka for the upcoming IND vs SL ODI Series 2023.
Team India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami,Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, and Jasprit Bumrah.
Team Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Nuwanidu Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Charith Asalanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, and Maheesh Theekshana.
