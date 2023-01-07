India vs Sri Lanka ODI 2023: Full Schedule, Broadcast Channel & Live Streaming

Sri Lanka Tour of India ODI Series 2022-23: Currently India vs Sri Lanka three match T20 series is ongoing in which both the teams won one match and the IND vs SL T20 Series 2023 is leveled at 1-1. Today, 7 January, the final match of the T20 series (3rd T20I) will be played between both the teams at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

Once the India vs Sri Lanka T20I Series 2023 will be over, both the teams will face off again in a three match ODI (One Day International) Series 2023.

Talking about the team India, Hardik Pandya is leading the T20I series. However, Rohit Sharma will be captain of the upcoming India vs Sri Lanka ODI Series 2022-23.

Let us check out the important details about the IND vs SL ODI 2023 including the full schedule, broadcast channel, live streaming, and more.