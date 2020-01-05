1st T20I: India Put Sri Lanka to Bat as Rain Delays Start
India won the toss and elected to field against Sri Lanka in the first T20 international of the three-match series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, 5 January.
But heavy rains, accompanied by thunder and lightning, have delayed the start of play. It has been raining since morning in Guwahati but skies cleared up ahead of the game.
“The last time we played here, we chased well. The game we played prior to that against Australia, they chased well too. The track does play differently in the second half as compared to the first part,” skipper Virat Kohli explained.
“Kuldeep and Washington because of their left-handers and we have three seamers,” said Virat
Earlier, vice-captain Rohit Sharma and seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been rested for the series while in-form pacer Deepak Chahar has been ruled out due to injury.
The focus for Team India will be on the duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Shikhar Dhawan, who are returning from injuries, as India look to identify the best combination for the ICC T20 World Cup later this year in October.
The hosts will have 8 T20 internationals along with the Indian Premier League this year to get the team balance right before the multi-nation event in Australia.
Led by the talismanic Lasith Malinga, the visitors will look to give the hosts a tough fight and overcome their poor run of form against Australia where they ended up scoring 99, 117 and 142.
Playing XI
India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah
Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera(w), Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Malinga (c).
