1st T20I: India Put Sri Lanka to Bat as Rain Delays Start

India won the toss and elected to field against Sri Lanka in the first T20 international of the three-match series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, 5 January.

But heavy rains, accompanied by thunder and lightning, have delayed the start of play. It has been raining since morning in Guwahati but skies cleared up ahead of the game.

“The last time we played here, we chased well. The game we played prior to that against Australia, they chased well too. The track does play differently in the second half as compared to the first part,” skipper Virat Kohli explained.