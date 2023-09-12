India vs Sri Lanka: Dunith Wellalage Shines For SL, India Bowled Out for 213

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, India got off to a solid start but the joy was fleeting as Wellalage produced a spectacular delivery to get rid of Shubman Gill. Only two overs later, he removed last match’s centurion Virat Kohli, swinging the game in favour of the hosts.

In his very next over, Wellalage worked his magic yet again. This time, he caught the big fish in Indian captain Rohit Sharma, whereas just after India had reached the 150-run mark, the youngster broke the blooming KL Rahul-Ishan Kishan partnership by dismissing the former.

Four overs later, he returned to complete his 5-wicket haul by scalping Hardik Pandya’s wicket.