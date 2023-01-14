India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Where to Watch IND vs SL Live Streaming in India
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 15 January 2023 at 1:30 PM IST.
India is looking forward to pulling off a series on Sunday, 15 January 2023. Team India has won both ODI matches played against Sri Lanka and now it is aiming to win the third one. It is important to note that India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI is set to be played on Sunday, 15 January. Cricket fans in India are excited to watch the country win this series against Sri Lanka. The match will be an interesting one to watch.
People are eagerly waiting to watch India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI to see their favourite team win. Having won both matches earlier, India has a higher chance of winning this series. Cricket fans must know the live streaming and other details beforehand.
Here are India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match details that you should note down if you are interested to watch the match. We have the live streaming details for you as well.
When is India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI scheduled to take place?
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 15 January 2023.
What is the time of the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI?
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI is set to begin at 1:30 PM IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 1 pm IST, as per the latest details.
Where will the third ODI match between India and Sri Lanka be played?
India and Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match is set to be played in Thiruvananthapuram.
Where to watch the live broadcast of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match in India?
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match live broadcast can be watched on Star Sports Network channels on the scheduled date and time.
Where can I watch the live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI in the country?
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website for all interested viewers in the country.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.