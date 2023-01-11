Rohit Sharma Reveals Why India Withdrew Runout Appeal Against Shanaka in 1st ODI

Shanaka went on to complete a much deserved century in the second last ball of the innings.

Though Rohit was happy with the win in the first of the three-ODIs, he said they could have bowled a little better

"I thought we could've bowled slightly better, but don't want to be too critical of it although the dew was not so much. We bowled well as a unit and if you want to win games like this, everyone has to come to the party," he said.

India posted 373 on the board having batted first, thanks to good outings from the top-order batsmen, spearheaded by Virat Kohli's 113. Dasun Shanaka played a fantastic knock of 108 not-out but with hardly any support from the rest of Sri Lanka's batsmen.